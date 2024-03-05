D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.85. 1,100,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,400. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $90.85 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

