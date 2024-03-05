DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

FLO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

