DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE K opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

