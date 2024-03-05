DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $121.74.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

