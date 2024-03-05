Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $6.66 Average PT from Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.66.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DADA
Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dada Nexus
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.