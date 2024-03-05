Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $6.66 Average PT from Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ DADA opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.