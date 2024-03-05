Daniel Moss Acquires 23,184 Shares of Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P) Stock

Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Moss purchased 23,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,006.22 ($8,445.60).
Beforepay Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.57, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Beforepay Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beforepay Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Beforepay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beforepay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.