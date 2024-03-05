Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Daxor Stock Performance
Daxor stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.
Daxor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daxor
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.