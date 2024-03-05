Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Daxor Stock Performance

Daxor stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

