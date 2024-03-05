DBV Technologies (DBVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,782. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.