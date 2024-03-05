Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $22.02

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.02 or 0.00035049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $350.06 million and $4.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00020317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,900,165 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.