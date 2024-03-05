Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3,134.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 207,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $21,180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 585.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 447,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 382,238 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.65. 1,307,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.