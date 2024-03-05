Desjardins Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$87.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.20.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$62.72 and a 1 year high of C$86.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$75.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,650.00%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.