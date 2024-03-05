DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:DFILF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

