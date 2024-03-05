DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:DFILF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.
About DFI Retail Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.