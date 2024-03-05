DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance
DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.60.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
