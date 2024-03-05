Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

NYSE DIN traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,922. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,234,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

