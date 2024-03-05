Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $731.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

