Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 7.4%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.40 and last traded at $77.90. Approximately 1,474,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,400,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

