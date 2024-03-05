Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $595,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

