Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $441.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $449.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.43. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

