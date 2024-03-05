Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Thomas R. Scalf Sells 7,680 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 409,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,703. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,086,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

