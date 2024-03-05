DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up about 7.2% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.83% of DraftKings worth $210,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,254,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,841,298. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,412,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,412 shares of company stock valued at $83,014,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

