DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.83.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

DHT.UN stock opened at C$16.00 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

