DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

