Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Duke Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
