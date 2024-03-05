Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Duke Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

About Duke Capital

DUKE stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 29.87 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Duke Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

