Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $206.25 and last traded at $209.28. Approximately 251,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 694,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.77.

Specifically, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,040,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.75.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.