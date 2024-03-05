DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 1,062,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,500. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

