Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up approximately 3.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $624,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 275.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $220,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 313,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,203. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

