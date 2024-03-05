Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 26,009 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $37,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 1,225,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

