Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 3,228 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $51,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $200.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,285. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $190.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,807 shares of company stock worth $10,938,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

