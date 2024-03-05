Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Atmos Energy worth $45,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after buying an additional 497,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

ATO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $114.73. The company had a trading volume of 824,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.02. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

