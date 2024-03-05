Earnest Partners LLC Buys 842 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.11. 9,183,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,393,024. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

