Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $71,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,978,000 after purchasing an additional 98,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,094. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.29. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

