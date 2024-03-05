Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,057,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225,219 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $55,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 14,645,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,072,822. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

