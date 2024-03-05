Earnest Partners LLC Has $38.46 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $38,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

FDS traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $466.24. The company had a trading volume of 109,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,287. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $487.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Read Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.