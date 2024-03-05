Earnest Partners LLC Has $44.03 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,462,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,441 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $44,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,513 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $8,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $9,519,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 209,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $772.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.