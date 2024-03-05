Earnest Partners LLC Has $48.42 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,750 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $48,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 266,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 835,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 42.1% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 237,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 325,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

LKQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 497,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,218. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,156. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.