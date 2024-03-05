Earnest Partners LLC Has $81.28 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,876 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $81,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,422. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

