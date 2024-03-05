Earnest Partners LLC Has $83.10 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $83,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.92. 352,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,795. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

