Earnest Partners LLC Has $87.37 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120,346 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.68% of Cheesecake Factory worth $87,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 310,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

