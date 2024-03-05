Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $69,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,205. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

