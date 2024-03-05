Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $64,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sanmina by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

