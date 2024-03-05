Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 167,527 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.83% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $42,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 207,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,490. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

