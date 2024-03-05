Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,910 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $90,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.47. 1,410,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.45. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

