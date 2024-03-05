Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

EVM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 6,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,083,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,594,496.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,998 shares of company stock worth $447,089.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

