Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,752. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

