EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at UBS Group

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

EchoStar Trading Up 2.5 %

EchoStar stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 128,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,571. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EchoStar by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

