Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecovyst
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ecovyst Trading Down 0.3 %
ECVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecovyst
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.