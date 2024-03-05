Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecovyst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecovyst Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after buying an additional 1,128,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 531,919 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,661,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.