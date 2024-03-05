EHP Funds Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.