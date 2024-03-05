EHP Funds Inc. Invests $249,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EPR traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 291,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

