EHP Funds Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after buying an additional 1,929,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.51. 2,881,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

