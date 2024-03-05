EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.10% of BlackRock Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BKCC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 288,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

